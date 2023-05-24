Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

24 May 2023 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2023 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2023, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$16.3 million at 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: US$16.8 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March 2023

$’000 Three months ended

31 March 2022

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (43) (40) General and administrative expenses (597) (608) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 56 (45) (584) (693) Results from operating activities (584) (693) Finance income 68 3 Finance expense (144) (60) Net finance expense (76) (57) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (660) (750) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (658) (750) Non-controlling interests (2) - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (660) (750) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted ($.001) ($0.001)





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 31 March

2023

$’000 At 31 December

2022

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 42,979 42,977 Property, plant and equipment 6 7 Trade and other receivables 20 20 Restricted cash 2,146 2,090 45,151 45,094 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,269 16,785 Trade and other receivables 140 79 16,409 16,864 Total assets 61,560 61,958 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 402,120 402,120 Contributed surplus 47,200 47,063 Deficit (404,518) (403,860) 44,802 45,323 Non-controlling interests 699 701 Total equity 45,501 46,024 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 15,677 15,602 15,677 15,602 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 382 332 382 332 Total liabilities 16,059 15,934 Total equity and liabilities 61,560 61,958





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March 2023

$’000 2022

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (660) (750) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 137 136 Depreciation 1 2 Net finance expense 66 57 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (56) 45 Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (61) (89) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 51 30 Net cash used in operating activities (522) (569) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 78 3 Exploration and evaluation assets (2) (29) Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities 76 (26) Change in cash and cash equivalents (446) (595) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (70) 2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,785 8,894 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16,269 8,301

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

