Drive By Wire Market Statistics – Size, Share, Manufacturers And Growth Drivers Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Drive-By-Wire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Drive By Wire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the drive by wire market size is predicted to reach $29.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.
The growth in the drive by wire market is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the drive by wire market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Nexteer Automotive.
Drive By Wire Market Segments
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Off-Highway Vehicles
• By Component: Vehicle Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Engine Control Module, Electronic Transmission Control Unit, Feedback Motor, Sensors, Other Components
• By Application Type: Throttle-By-Wire, Steer-By-Wire, Shift-By-Wire, Brake-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire
• By Geography: The global drive by wire kit market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Drive by wire market refers to a range of electrical methods that supplement or replace traditional mechanical controls. Drive-by-wire technology uses electronic devices to activate brakes, control steering, and fuel the engine rather than cables or hydraulic pressure to operate a vehicle.
