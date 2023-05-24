Architectural Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Architectural Lighting Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Architectural Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers architectural lighting market analysis and every facet of the architectural lighting market research. As per TBRC’s architectural lighting market forecast, the architectural lighting market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.31 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is expected to propel the architectural lighting market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major architectural lighting manufacturers include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH, Signify Holdings BV, OSRAM GmbH, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Griven S.r.l., Ideal Industries Inc, Hubbell Inc., Current Lighting Solutions LLC.

Architectural Lighting Market Segments

1) By Type: Incandescent Lights, Fluorescent Lights, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, Other Types

2) By Lighting Type: Ambient, Task, Accent

3) By Application: Wall Wash, Cove Lighting, Backlighting, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

This type of lighting is illumination for building design and function. It serves and improves specific architectural aspects in order to develop, establish, or accentuate a building's aesthetic, history, and function.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

