Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size Expected To Reach $192 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers bio-pharmaceutical logistics market analysis and every facet of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics overview. As per TBRC’s bio-pharmaceutical logistics market forecast, the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market size is expected to grow to $192.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The increasing use of biologics is expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest bio-pharmaceutical logistics market share. Major players in the market include Kuehne + Nagel International AG, FedEx Corporation, SF Express (Group) Co Ltd., DHL, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segments

1) By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

2) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing And Distribution, Value Added Services

3) By Retail Format: Specialty Stores, Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores

4) By Application: Ground Shipping, Sea Shipping, Air Shipping

5) By End Users: Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Clinics, Supermarkets, Other End Users

Biopharmaceuticals refer to medical drugs produced using biotechnology. Biopharmaceutical logistics is the process of transportation, warehousing, packing, and shipping, as well as inventory management of biopharmaceuticals. It provides services for handling biopharmaceuticals such as plasma, and temperature-sensitive products, among others.

