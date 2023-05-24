Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market. As per TBRC’s angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market forecast, the global angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market size is expected to grow to $9.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the angiotensin receptor blockers market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market share. Major angiotensin receptor blocker brands include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited.

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segments

By Product: Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan

By Application: Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Learn More On The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8943&type=smp

These types of receptor blockers are medications that dilate (widen) blood vessels and are used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure, and kidney disease in people with diabetes. Angiotensin is a chemical in the body that causes blood vessels to constrict. This constriction can raise the blood pressure and make the heart work harder.

Read More On The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angiotensin-receptor-blockers-arbs-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mycoplasma-testing-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-plasma-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC