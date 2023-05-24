Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market. As per TBRC’s angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market forecast, the global angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market size is expected to grow to $9.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.
The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the angiotensin receptor blockers market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market share. Major angiotensin receptor blocker brands include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited.
Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segments
By Product: Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan
By Application: Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other Applications
By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
These types of receptor blockers are medications that dilate (widen) blood vessels and are used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure, and kidney disease in people with diabetes. Angiotensin is a chemical in the body that causes blood vessels to constrict. This constriction can raise the blood pressure and make the heart work harder.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
