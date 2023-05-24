Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2031

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive manufacturers in the region have focused on reducing road fatalities by adopting various safety ensuring programs such as eSafety Aware and other informative campaigns. Automotive electronics manufacturers have prioritized the development of infrared cameras to develop better vision assisting systems for cars. The demand for electronic equipment has rapidly increased to improve driving and vehicle safety.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market," The blind spot detection (bsd) system market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in the demand for light commercial vehicle mainly for the purpose of carrying cargo leads to the growth of the industry. This segment is considered to be a fast-growing vehicle type in the market due to its vital role in the transportation industry. With the advancement in technology and the mandatory regulations toward blind spot detection system to be installed in the vehicles is leading to the growth of the market as users are now more concerned towards the safety of the people, vehicle, and the cargo they carry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market due to commute restrictions and weakened the financial performance of market players.

The sales of BSD system is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. However, during the pandemic period, few companies introduced new sensors to improve advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles.

The growth of the global blind spot detection system market is propelling, due to high demand for safety features, stringent safety rules and regulations, and increased demand for comfort while driving. However, high initial cost and complex structure, and lower efficiency in bad weather conditions are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the global blind spot detection system market. Technical developments for efficient enforcement of safety features and better drive quality lead toward the growth of the automotive industry. With the rise in popularity of autonomous driving, the adoption of BSD has increased in safety systems of automobiles. The presence of supportive legislations, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By technology, the camera segment is anticipated to exhibit significant blind spot detection system industry growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle propulsion, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global blind spot detection system market include Autoliv, Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Magna International Inc., Panasonic (Ficosa International), Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Valeo SA, VBOX Automotive, and Xiamen Autostar Electronic Inc.

