Android TV Box Market Size, Industry Trends Forecast And Growth Prospects For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Android TV Box Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Android TV Box Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the android TV box market size is predicted to reach $19.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.1%.
The growth in the android TV marketplace is due to growing popularity of online entertainment among millennials. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest android TV box market share. Major players in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation.
Android TV Box Market Segments
•By Type: 1080P, 4K, Other Types
•By Application: Home, Commercial
•By Distribution Channel: Online, Brick and Mortar
•By Geography: The global android TV box market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The android TV box refers to a television that uses android as its operating system version. This operating system supports the Google Play Store, which allows downloading apps and games, as well as accessing Google Assistant. Its primary goal is to make streaming services available to users and organize all their local media files.
