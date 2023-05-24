Mycoplasma Testing Market to Notice Prominent Growth of USD 526.23 Million By 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mycoplasma testing market value is USD 295.06 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 526.23 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mycoplasma testing market value is USD 295.06 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 526.23 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

A mycoplasma test detects active or recent mycoplasma infections, and bacterial infections. Testing can be done in a variety of ways depending on which one is suspected because there are different types of mycoplasma infections. M. pneumonia, the most common Mycoplasma, causes upper respiratory infections and can be tested with a blood sample. Other mycoplasma tests may require the collection of a variety of samples, including sputum, joint fluid, body fluids, tissue samples, or a genital swab.

According to the CDC, the number of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases will be 152,657 in 2021. The number of deaths from respiratory illnesses, pulmonary disease, and tuberculosis has increased, and these figures are expected to rise further in the coming years, fuelling the growth of the mycoplasma testing market. Furthermore, key market participants anticipate an increase in demand for improved diagnostics for non-pulmonary therapies, which will drive the global market in the near future.

Opportunities:

Globalization of clinical trials

The primary reasons pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies choose to outsource clinical trials and R&D are cost efficiency, ease of patient recruitment, lower operating costs and less stringent regulatory frameworks than those found in the United States and Western Europe. Aside from cost savings, sponsors cite improved quality and reduced time to market as key reasons for outsourcing business functions to CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs.

The Mycoplasma Testing Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

AB ANALITICA s.r.l. (Italy)

BIOMÉRIEUX (France)

ELITechGroup (France)

Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

OSANG Healthcare (South Korea)

Sacace Biotechnologies Srl (Italy)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

Clongen Laboratories, LLC (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Charles River Laboratories (U.S.)

Bionique Testing Laboratories LLC (U.S.)

ZEAKON Diagnostics (India)

Recent Development

In 2020, Liofilchem S.r.l. introduced the AF Genital System, VTM, Lockable contact plates with improved microbial testing configuration. This product enhancement helped the company increase its revenue.

In 2020, BioMérieux SA announced the availability of the biofire mycoplasma test for the detection of mycoplasma in biopharmaceutical products. This initiative aided the company in increasing the use of its products in the biotherapeutics market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Mycoplasma Testing Industry Research

Technique

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assays

Indirect Assays

DNA Staining

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic

Product

Kits and Reagent

PCR assays

Nucleic acid detection kits

Elimination kits

Reagents

Stains

Standards

Controls

Others

Instruments

Application

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End-Of-Production Cell Testing

End Users

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Distribution Channel

Retail

Direct Tenders

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing R&D investments

Rising research costs and increased R&D investments by key companies will almost certainly encourage companies to use highly efficient mycoplasma testing tools. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb began investing in developing investigational medicines to support clinical trials. Furthermore, with the introduction of biosimilars and the resulting lucrative R&D investment, safety testing has become critical to ensure that a product meets the standards for efficacy, safety, and overall public health. Merck KGaA expanded its manufacturing footprint in the United States in December 2020, investing more than USD 45.6 million (EUR 40 million) in Massachusetts and New Hampshire production facilities. The facilities were built to produce a wide range of biopharmaceutical manufacturing products while also increasing the company's production capacity. This is expected to improve the mycoplasma testing market.

Innovative approaches and significant investments

As a result of innovative approaches and significant investments by operating players, the mycoplasma testing market is gaining traction. For instance, biologics accounted for seven of the top ten best-selling drugs in early 2020. This reflects the emergence of biologics in the global market. Cell lines are essential in the production of a wide range of biologic products, including monoclonal antibodies, viral vaccines, and cytokines, which are used for medicinal or therapeutic purposes. Mycoplasma strains greatly impact cell line metabolism, physiology, and gene expression. As a result, these are the certain factors which propel the mycoplasma testing market growth.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the mycoplasma testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mycoplasma testing market because of repeated purchases of consumables for the detection of mycoplasma in cell culture, the kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to increased demand for effective testing, the kits and reagents segment dominates the mycoplasma testing market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Mycoplasma Testing market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Mycoplasma Testing market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Mycoplasma Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technique Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End User Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Distribution Channel Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Region Global Mycoplasma Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

