Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the active implantable medical devices market. As per TBRC’s active implantable medical devices market forecast, the global active implantable medical devices market size is expected to grow to $33.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.
An increasing number of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the implantable medical devices market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major active implantable medical devices brands include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova Plc., Medtronic Plc., Sonova Holding AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics.
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segments
1) By Product: Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Icd), Nerve Simulators, Cochlear Implants, Ventricular Assist Devices
2) By Application: Cardiovascular, Neurological, Hearing Impairment, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres
An active implantable medical device (AIMD) is a medical device that is completely or partially implanted into the human body for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. Active implantable medical device are designed to remain in place.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
