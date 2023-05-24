Shaftsbury Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3002515

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023 at 2200 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Boulevard Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Shannon Fink

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Shawn Mateo

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a dispute on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. During the incident, Shannon Fink was playing excessively loud music and yelling while parked in front of a residence for several minutes.

Fink was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 0815 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421