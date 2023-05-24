Shaftsbury Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 23B3002515
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023 at 2200 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Boulevard Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Shannon Fink
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Shawn Mateo
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a dispute on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. During the incident, Shannon Fink was playing excessively loud music and yelling while parked in front of a residence for several minutes.
Fink was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 0815 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421