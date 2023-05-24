Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,175 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3002515

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Colin Shepley                           

STATION:  Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023 at 2200 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Boulevard Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Shannon Fink                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Shawn Mateo

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a dispute on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. During the incident, Shannon Fink was playing excessively loud music and yelling while parked in front of a residence for several minutes.

 

Fink was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 0815 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more