Global Industrial Metrology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Metrology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial metrology market forecast, the industrial metrology market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.87 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global industrial metrology industry is due to the surging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial metrology market share. Major industrial metrology companies include Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., Faro Technologies, Keyence Corporation, Jenoptik AG, CREAFORM, KLA Corporation, Mitutoyo Corporation.

Industrial Metrology Market Segments

● By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Equipment: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Measuring Instruments, X-ray and Computed Tomography, Automated Optical Inspection, Form Measurement Equipment, 2D Equipment

● By Application: Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping and Modeling, Other Applications

● By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Other End-User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial metrology refers to a component of the discipline used in the production industry. Metrology is most frequently used to ensure quality control by examining dimensional conformance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Industrial Metrology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Industrial Metrology Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

