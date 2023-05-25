The Donate Your Data Foundation, Data Lake, and 30 Healthcare Organizations Launch Global Medical Data Donation Portal
The launch of the portal marks a new era in ethical, patient-centric, and consent-based research in order to protect the autonomy and privacy of patients.
Privacy and innovation can coexist - we can both harness the power of data-driven insights and ultimately improve patient outcomes while upholding the highest ethical and privacy standards.”WARSAW, POLAND, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polish Donate Your Data Foundation and EU-funded startup Data Lake - supported by a coalition of over 30 healthcare and patient organizations - today announced the launch of DonateYourData.io, an international portal for the secure donation of medical data for research purposes. This groundbreaking initiative empowers individuals across the world to become "Data Heroes" by contributing their medical data to scientific research while maintaining privacy and control over their information.
— Dinidh O'Brien
DonateYourData.io aims to revolutionize the landscape of medical research by offering a secure and user-friendly platform for individuals to donate their medical data. Requests for data are evaluated and approved by a transparency council - primarily made up of patients' organizations - to ensure any research being performed on the donated data is in the best interests of patients. Additionally, by leveraging Data Lake's advanced technological integration, the portal ensures the highest standards of data privacy and security.
The collaboration between The Donate Your Data Foundation, Data Lake, and the coalition of healthcare and patient organizations underscores a collective commitment to advancing medical research through ethical data sharing. DonateYourData.io will connect researchers with a wealth of anonymized data, accelerating the discovery of new treatments, diagnostics, and healthcare solutions. It also allows researchers to share existing data repositories with other research entities, creating a new “circular economy” of medical data. This model of data altruism is also promoted by the European Commission in the new Data Governance Act (DGA) regulation, and is compliant with the principles outlined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) such as consent of the data subject and the right to be forgotten.
Dinidh O’Brien, Head of Public and International Relations for The Donate Your Data Foundation, said, "DonateYourData.io is a game-changer for citizen science and crowdsourced medical research. By enabling individuals to contribute their medical data securely and anonymously, we can harness the power of data-driven insights and ultimately improve patient outcomes while upholding the highest ethical and privacy standards. The research our system will power has the potential to save lives, and we strongly believe that a consent-based, patient-centric approach is both the ethical way to accomplish this, but will make all the difference when it comes to adoption."
Dr Wojciech Sierocki, CEO of Data Lake, added, "We are proud to partner with The Donate Your Data Foundation and this coalition of healthcare and patient organizations. Our state-of-the-art technology will ensure the secure and responsible management of donated medical data, empowering individuals to make a real difference in the global pursuit of better healthcare solutions. We’re confident that our system will succeed where others have failed, because we don’t require patients to track down and upload or share their data themselves. Instead we’re integrating directly with healthcare providers, with more than 200 in our network in Europe alone so far and a current reach of more than 25 million patients."
The DonateYourData.io portal is now live, and individuals worldwide are encouraged to visit the website and become Data Heroes by consenting to the use of their medical data to advance scientific research.
About The Donate Your Data Foundation:
The Donate Your Data Foundation (Fundacja Podaruj Dane) - is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting ethical medical data donation in Poland and worldwide. By partnering with healthcare providers, research institutions, and the general public, the foundation seeks to advance medical research and improve patient outcomes through the responsible use of data.
About Data Lake:
Data Lake is a leading technology provider in medical data management, offering secure and scalable data access solutions for entities performing legitimate and patient-focused medical research. As a founding member of the Ethical Data Coalition, Data Lake is committed to promoting the responsible use of data, ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.
