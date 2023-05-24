WVDOH completes restoration of historic Carrollton Covered Bridge



Restoration work on the bridge began in July 2022 with a complete cleaning and assessment of the bridge to see which of its wooden components could be salvaged and which would need replaced.



The bridge was built in 1856 by brothers Emmett and Daniel O’Brien. At 140 feet, it is one of the longest surviving covered bridges in West Virginia. The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.



West Virginia’s covered bridges were largely built of hemlock and poplar cut on site. In the 1800s these trees were abundant in the state.



However, once they began assessing the damage to the bridge, WVDOH crews discovered that the charred timbers were in worse shape than they had expected.​\

Contractors must still remove scaffolding erected to work on the bridge and keep debris out of the river, but the Carrollton Covered Bridge is reopen to traffic.



“It’s something all the guys are proud of,” Boram said. In fact, crews did such a good job that they’ll be starting a restoration project on the Walkersville Covered Bridge next year.

