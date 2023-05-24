Active Protection Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Active Protection Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s active protection systems market forecast, the active protection systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global active protection systems industry is due to rise in terrorist attacks and threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest active protection systems market share. Major active protection systems companies include Artis LLC, Aselsan A.S., JSC Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashinostroyeniya, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co.

Active Protection Systems Market Segments

● By Solution: Hardware, Software

●By Kill System Type: Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor

●By Platform: Land-Based, Airborne, Marine

●By End Users: Defense, Homeland Security

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An active protection system refers to a system that prevents some anti-tank weapons from obliterating a vehicle. These systems ensure the survivability of the crew and vehicle that include countermeasures that either hide the vehicle from the threat or obstruct the danger's guidance.

