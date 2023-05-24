Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market forecast, the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $84.21 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals industry is due to the rise in health concerns and the increased use of sanitation. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market share. Major industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals companies include Procter & Gamble Company, Clariant AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC.

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segments

● By Product: General Purpose Cleaners, Disinfectants And Sanitizers, Laundry Care Products, Vehicle Wash Products, Other Products

● By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Solubilizer/Hydrotropes, Enzymes, Other Ingredient Types

● By End-Use: Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Other End-uses

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial & institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals are those designed for routine cleaning of commercial, public, and industrial buildings outside of the typical household setting. I&I cleaners use a variety of chemicals, including acids, alcohols, bleaches, disinfectants, solvents, and surfactants, and are used in diverse applications by many different sorts of clients, including hotels, restaurants, and hospital cafeterias.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

