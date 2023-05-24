Luxury Yacht Market Size, Share, Sales, Industry Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032

Luxury Yacht Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Yacht Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s luxury yacht industry analysis, the luxury yacht market size is predicted to reach $9.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The growth in the market is due to surge in tourism and recreational activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major luxury yacht companies include Feadship, Azimut Benetti SPA, Ferretti SPA, Damen Shipyards Group, Viking Yacht Company.

Global Luxury Yacht Market Segments

• By Type: Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Other Types

• By Size: Less Than 50 Meters, 50-100 Meters, 100-150 Meters, More Than 150 Meters

• By Hull Material: Fiber Reinforced Polymers And Composites, Metals And Alloys, Other Hull Materials

• By Application: Commercial, Private

• By Geography: The global luxury yacht market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Luxury yachts are high-end finished crewed sailing vehicles having advanced technological features used for recreational activities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Luxury Yacht Market Characteristics

3. Luxury Yacht Industry Trends

4. Luxury Yacht Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Luxury Yacht Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

