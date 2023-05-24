Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nuclear medicine diagnostics market forecast, the nuclear medicine diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 9.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global nuclear medicine diagnostics industry is due to increasing demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics. North America region is expected to hold the largest nuclear medicine diagnostics market share. Major nuclear medicine diagnostics companies include Cardinal Health Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Lantheus, Bayer AG, Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Segments

● By Type: SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals

● By Application: Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Applications

● By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear medicine uses radioactive substances inside the body to diagnose illnesses or to target and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue (for treatment). Nuclear medicine includes the use of radioactive drugs for research, therapeutic, and diagnostic purposes. Radioactive tracers are used in diagnostic nuclear medicine to visualize and/or measure the overall or local function of an organ.

