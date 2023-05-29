Dead Name Theatre Presents: INTO THE WOODS in concert through a trans, non-binary and queer lens

The cast and production team of INTO THE WOODS (Dead Name Theatre)

Dead Name Theatre’s premiere production opens in Toronto on June 2nd.

…when trans and non-binary youth are directly under attack from governing bodies, we believe a message about uplifting, valuing and accepting children will have a deep impact on our audience members.” — Lee Stone, Director and Founder of DNT

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTO THE WOODS the Tony award winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine is being produced by ​Dead Name Theatre (DNT): an emerging theatre company working to uplift and centre the voices, experiences and talents of trans, non-binary and queer creatives in Toronto. INTO THE WOODS follows a Baker and his Wife, who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to attend the King’s Festival and Jack, who wishes his cow would give him milk. Come see how far these beloved childhood characters will go to get their greatest wishes and at what cost. Through trans, non-binary and queer voices, they will discover their identities, explore self-love, balance independence and interdependence, and find and build family while healing from the mistakes of their parents.

In their inaugural concert production, DNT aims to bring light to the importance of representation while creating a brave and affirming space for our community members and artists to create freely. “At a time when trans and non-binary youth are directly under attack from governing bodies, we believe a message about uplifting, valuing and accepting children will have a deep impact on our audience members,” says Lee Stone, director and DNT founder. “By decentering cis, straight and binary stories and experiences, our audience will broaden their beliefs in what is possible for queer, trans and non-binary people. We cannot create the world we want to live in if we do not dream it into existence.”

The cast of eight performers will cover nineteen characters throughout the show.

INTO THE WOODS features:

Sai Liam Macikunas (he/him)- The Baker

Raeff Fontaine (they/he/she)- The Baker’s Wife

Brett Seivwright (he/him)- The Witch, Cinderella’s Mother, Granny

joey o’dael (they/them)- Narrator, Mysterious Man, Wolf

Arya Tavakoli (he/she/they)- Cinderella, Rapunzel, The Steward

Elena “Elm” Reyes (he/they)- Jack, Cinderella’s Prince, Florinda

Rachel Bradley (they/them)- Little Red Ridinghood, Lucinda

Carly Anna Billings (she/her) - Jack’s Mother, Cinderella’s Stepmother

INTO THE WOODS will open June 2 at Theatre Passé Muraille Backspace until June 11. Tickets are available now at Pay-What-You-Afford rates.

Into the Woods Tickets

Donate Here: GoFundMe