Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers wearable heart monitoring devices market analysis and every facet of the devices market. As per TBRC’s wearable heart monitoring devices market forecast, the wearable heart monitoring devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.43 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is expected to propel the wearable heart monitoring devices market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest wearable heart monitoring devices market share. Major players in the wearable heart monitoring devices market include Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Kinetic Products UK Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Medisana AG, Polar Electro Oy, Garmin Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, 3M.

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Segments

1) By Device Type: Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices

2) By Product Type: Electric Pulse-Based Product, Optical Technology-Based Product

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Online Channels, Hypermarkets

4) By Application: Sports And Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare

This type of heart monitor refers to a personal monitoring device that records and tracks heart rate using an electrical detection band that wraps around the chest. It is primarily used to collect heart rate data while engaging in various types of physical activities and other exercises.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business