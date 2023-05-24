Food Grade Alcohol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food grade alcohol market forecast, the food grade alcohol market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.26 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global food grade alcohol industry is due to the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food grade alcohol market share. Major food grade alcohol companies include MGP Ingredients inc., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cristalco SAS, Grain Processing Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Malindra Group.

Food Grade Alcohol Market Segments

● By Product: Ethanol, Polyols

● By Source: Sugarcane and Molasses, Fruits, Grains

● By Function: Coatings, Preservatives, Flavouring, Other Functions

● By Application: Spirits, Vinegar, Extracts, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Application

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food-grade alcohol is ethyl alcohol that is safe for consumption as it is pure and has no additives. It is a volatile natural solvent safe for a human that may be used in a variety of food-grade applications that comes into touch with people. It is utilized in the food and beverage sectors, as well as the pharmaceutical and medical, cosmetic, and electronic industries.

