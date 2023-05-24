Global Optogenetics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Optogenetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the optogenetics market research. As per TBRC’s optogenetics market forecast, the global optogenetics market size is expected to grow to $54.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.
The rising cases of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy across the world are expected to propel the optogenetics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major optogenetic companies include Elliot Scientific Ltd., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd., GenSight Biologics, Danaher Corporation, Coherent Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Prizmatix Ltd.
Optogenetics Market Segments
1) By Product: Lasers, Actuators, Sensors
2) By Application: Neuroscience, Behavioral Tracking, Retinal Disease Treatment, Other Applications
3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostics Centres, Research Centres, Other End Users
This can be described as a comprehensive technique that uses optical systems and genetic engineering technologies to accurately regulate and monitor the biological processes of a cell, group of cells, tissues, or organ with high temporal and spatial resolution. This is to monitor and control the physiological activity of neurons and other cell types that include light sensors frequently employed to identify the underlying causes of ailments like Parkinson's, memory illnesses, anxiety, addiction issues, mood swings, and other conditions.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Optogenetics Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Optogenetics Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
