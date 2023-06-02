E-Commerce Platform HIBOX Opens a New Chapter in the Southeast Asian Market
HIBOX Raised $20 Million in Series A Led by Amaris Financial PartnersHồ CHí MINH, VIETNAM, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIBOX, a mystery box e-commerce platform, recently announced that it has successfully received US$20 million in a Series A round led by Amaris Financial Partners. This big move will help HIBOX further expand its e-commerce business and open a new chapter in the Southeast Asian market. The funds will be mainly used for marketing, supply chain strengthening and channel construction.
HIBOX is a diversified mystery box e-commerce platform, focusing on "Fun Shopping". Customers can draw items such as luxury goods, consumer electronics, cosmetics, snacks, and figures in the form of unboxing mystery boxes. Customers will definitely get high-quality items after unboxing, which gives them the feeling of excitement and surprise that they've never felt before.
HIBOX innovatively gives another value to its mystery boxes: for the items that customers don't want after opening mystery boxes, customers can choose to resell them in HIBOX. If the resale is unsuccessful after 24 hours, HIBOX will buy back the box. This feature solves the biggest problem in the current market, and really protects the rights and interests of customers, so that they can participate in the mystery box market without any worries.
The US$20 million Series A funding round will lay a solid foundation for HIBOX's expansion in the Southeast Asia. With the funds, HIBOX plans to place advertisements in the major cities of Vietnam, such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Can Tho. Through effective promotion and brand building, HIBOX is sure to launch a wave of mystery box shopping in Vietnam.
Malek Salah, COO of HIBOX, said that they have started negotiations for the second round of funding, which has attracted the attention of some well-known institutional investors. Once the second round is completed, HIBOX will establish branches in Indonesia, Taiwan and Philippines in the third quarter of 2023, and plans to further expand its business in 2024 to explore the South American and North African markets. This expansion will demonstrate the rapid development of HIBOX in the Asian e-commerce industry, and it will bring innovative mystery box shopping experience to more consumers.
The successful funding not only means that the company has more funds, but also the recognition and trust of its team. It also proves investors' recognition of its potential and the promising future of mystery box e-commerce market. As consumers in Southeast Asia pursue unique shopping experiences, the competition in mystery box e-commerce is becoming increasingly fierce. However, HIBOX has established a good reputation in the market with its unique product concept, excellent user experience and effective marketing strategy.
HIBOX will continue to innovate, provide more high-quality mystery box products, and bring more surprises and fun to consumers. At the same time, HIBOX will also actively seek more partners, improve supply chain efficiency, and optimize market channels, so as to strengthen its leading position in mystery box e-commerce market.
With its innovative business model and fascinating shopping experience, HIBOX is becoming a high-profile star in the Southeast Asian market. When the new round of funding is completed, we expect HIBOX to keep promoting progress in the e-commerce industry and bring more surprises and fun to consumers around the world.
