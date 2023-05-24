Meditation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Meditation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Meditation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Meditation Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s meditation market forecast, the meditation market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 14.60 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global meditation industry is due to increased incidence of stress and anxiety. North America region is expected to hold the largest meditation market share. Major meditation market companies include Smiling Mind, Inner Explorer Inc., Committee for Children, Stop Breathe and Think PBC, Simple Habit Inc.

Meditation Market Segments

● By Type: Open Monitoring, Focused Attention, Self-Transcending Meditation

● By Meditation Type: Zen Meditation, Metta Meditation, Spiritual Meditation Or Transcendental Meditation, Progressive Relaxation Or Body Scan Meditation, Mindfulness Meditation, Breath Awareness Meditation, Kundalini Yoga

● By Age: Adult, Children

● By End-User: Meditation Centers, Home Setting, Corporates Or Schools Or Colleges

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meditation refers to a group of self-regulation practices that focus on the integration of the mind and body and are used to reduce stress and improve general well-being. It has been practiced for thousands of years and is popular across the world as it helps for brain health and overall well-being.

