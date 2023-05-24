Meditation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Meditation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Meditation Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s meditation market forecast, the meditation market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 14.60 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global meditation industry is due to increased incidence of stress and anxiety. North America region is expected to hold the largest meditation market share. Major meditation market companies include Smiling Mind, Inner Explorer Inc., Committee for Children, Stop Breathe and Think PBC, Simple Habit Inc.
Meditation Market Segments
● By Type: Open Monitoring, Focused Attention, Self-Transcending Meditation
● By Meditation Type: Zen Meditation, Metta Meditation, Spiritual Meditation Or Transcendental Meditation, Progressive Relaxation Or Body Scan Meditation, Mindfulness Meditation, Breath Awareness Meditation, Kundalini Yoga
● By Age: Adult, Children
● By End-User: Meditation Centers, Home Setting, Corporates Or Schools Or Colleges
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9420&type=smp
Meditation refers to a group of self-regulation practices that focus on the integration of the mind and body and are used to reduce stress and improve general well-being. It has been practiced for thousands of years and is popular across the world as it helps for brain health and overall well-being.
Read More On The Meditation Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meditation-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Meditation Global Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Meditation Global Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2023 –
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatherapy-global-market-report
Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mental-health-apps-global-market-report
Workplace Stress Management Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/workplace-stress-management-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn