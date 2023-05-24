Global Online Therapy Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period

May 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Online Therapy Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers online therapy services market analysis and every facet of the online therapy services market. As per TBRC’s online therapy services market forecast, the global online therapy services market size is expected to grow to $24.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.7%.

Increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to propel the online therapy service market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest therapy services market share. Major online therapy services leaders include TalkSpace, BetterHelp, MDLive, Calmerry, 7 Cup, Regain, Breakthrough, Doctor on Demand, Amwell, Pride Counseling, Cerebral.

Online Therapy Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Psychodynamic Therapy, Personal Centered Therapy
2) By Tool: Email, Mobile Device Apps, Real-Time Instant Messaging, Telephone, Video Conferencing
3) By Application: Residential Use, Commercial

This type of therapy service is the supply of expert mental fitness counselling via the internet, generally via live video chat, messaging app, email, or over the cell phone. Online counselling is a viable alternative to traditional in-person therapy and is rapidly gaining favor as a method of receiving mental health care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Online Therapy Services Market Trends
4. Online Therapy Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Online Therapy Services Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

