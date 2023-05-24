Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that meat and poultry processing equipment market analysis and covers every facet of the meat and poultry processing equipment market research. As per TBRC’s meat and poultry processing equipment market forecast, the meat and poultry processing equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6% through the forecast period.

The rising consumption of processed meat and poultry products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major meat and poultry processing equipment market leaders include Baader Food Processing Machinery, Bayle SA., Bettcher Industries Inc., Brower Equipment, C.G.Manufacturing & Distribution Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., GEA Group AG, Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Duravant LLC, Marel.

Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segments

1) By Equipment Type: Killing And Defeathering, Cut Up, Evisceration, Marination And Tumbling, Deboning And Skinning, Other Equipment Type
2) By Processing Type: Raw-Cooked Meat, Freshly processed Meat, Precooked, Cured Meat, Raw Fermented Meat, Dried Meat, Other Processing Types
3) By Meat Type: Cattle, Chicken, Duck, Pig, Rabbit, Sheep, Turkey

This type of meat processing equipment is a specialized type of device with cutting-edge functionality that enables operators to process meat at scale while maintaining the high standards of quality that consumers demand from processed meat products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

