Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market analysis. As per TBRC’s non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market forecast, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size is expected to grow to $2.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.2%.
The growing prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market share. Major players in the biomarkers market include Genfit, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., BioPredictive, Quest Diagnostics, AstraZeneca Plc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Segments
1) By Type: Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Serum Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Other Types
2) By Disease: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity
3) By End Use: Research Institutes And Academics, Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies And Pharmaceutical Companies And Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Uses
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of liver inflammation and damage caused by a build-up of fat in the liver. NASH biomarkers are used as diagnostic tools to assess the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and to assess liver damage. This damages the liver cells and inflames the liver, which can result in cirrhosis (liver scarring) and liver failure. Biomarkers refer to a particular quality that can be tested to reveal pathogenic processes, healthy biological processes, or reactions to exposure or treatment.
