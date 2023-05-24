New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Agg DC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/23/23, 1701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lewis Creek Drive, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Debes
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: (Juvenile)
AGE: 12
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/23/23 at approximately 1701 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on Lewis Creek Drive in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Jeffrey Debes (54) of Ferrisburgh, VT assaulted a juvenile who had ridden a dirt bike near his property. Debes also engaged in tumultuous behavior and used obscene language directed at the juvenile in a public place.
Debes was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Debes was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.