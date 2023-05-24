New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Agg DC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23, 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lewis Creek Drive, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Debes

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VICTIM: (Juvenile)

AGE: 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/23/23 at approximately 1701 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on Lewis Creek Drive in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Jeffrey Debes (54) of Ferrisburgh, VT assaulted a juvenile who had ridden a dirt bike near his property. Debes also engaged in tumultuous behavior and used obscene language directed at the juvenile in a public place.

Debes was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Debes was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.