MV Complaint/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2002919

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 23, 2023 / 2042 hours

 

LOCATION:  Bushey Road, Swanton        

 

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

 

 

ACCUSED: Logan Jette                                                                           

 

AGE: 20

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 23, 2023, at 2042 hours, a Trooper from the St Albans Barracks was conducting stationary radar on Bushey Road in Swanton. A vehicle was observed going 83 mph in a posted 40 mph zone. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned on to Highgate Road. The operator of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed west on Highgate Road. A pursuit was not initiated, and the vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 7.

 

 

That vehicle was located and stopped a short time later by Swanton Village Police Department. The operator, Logan Jette, age 20 of Berkshire, admitted to fleeing from the Trooper. He was taken to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Criminal Court on June 27, 2023, at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: June 27, 2023       

 

COURT: Franklin Criminal

 

LODGED – LOCATION:

 

BAIL:

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


