Macao's composite interest rates – 1st Quarter 2023

MACAU, May 24 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally increased in the first quarter of 2023.

At end-March 2023, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 17 basis points and 21 basis points, from 1.53% and 2.81% at end-2022 to 1.69% and 3.03% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series