Beware of SMS from fraudsters faking courier companies

MACAU, May 24 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has once again received reports concerning SMS from scammers disguised as courier service providers. Members of the public claim they have received SMS with unknown links embedded in the messages. They were informed there were problems with the delivery and were required to provide their name, address, credit card details, etc. for verification to obtain their parcels.

As there is a surge in telecommunication fraud and some victims have incurred losses, PJ strongly advises the public to refrain from clicking unfamiliar links and should always check the authenticity of the news through official channels. Should you encounter fraud, please immediately contact us via our Anti-scam hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993 for assistance.