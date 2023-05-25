Salvadoran-American Fine Artist Tere Samayoa Schwartzbart Heads to Tokyo
After a strong California premiere, Schwartzbart has been invited to exhibit at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum and the Salvadoran Embassy in JapanGRANADA HILLS, CA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galeria Bezalel is delighted to announce that Salvadoran-American fine artist Tere Samayoa Schwartzbart is taking her unique "Tropical Roots" exhibit on tour worldwide. On the strength of the "Tropical Roots" premiere in Montrose, California, Tere has exploded onto the international art scene with invitations to two prestigious Japanese venues.
From June 15 - 20, 2023, she will have three works from "Tropical Roots" on exhibit in the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum at the invitation of world-renowned Curator Julienne Johnson.
On June 22, 2023, she will have a private solo exhibit of eleven works from "Tropical Roots" at the Salvadoran Embassy in Japan for the Diplomatic Corps and other honored dignitaries at the invitation of Salvadoran Ambassador Diego Alejandro Dalton Rosales.
This international recognition might lead one to think that overnight success has come easily but Tere’s inspirational tale suggests otherwise.
Schwartzbart was born in El Salvador. Like a lot of Salvadoran children, she entered the workforce by the age of 8. She didn’t have much of a childhood. When she left El Salvador, she was literally running for her life to escape the civil war. She had no clue at the time that tragedy and turbulence in her homeland would lead to her wildest dreams coming true in America. She obtained her citizenship, worked hard in several careers and attended Bible college but her beloved fine art was just a dream. One day, she felt like God was saying “Stop dreaming! Go and paint!”. Enrolling in community college, she started painting landscapes, flowers and abstracts in oil and acrylic with the occasional charcoal.
Fast forward to 2020 and she undertook the most ambitious project of her career, painting a vast collection of relatively unknown tropical fruits from her native El Salvador. Titled “Tropical Roots”, the project is rich with cultural and educational implications. Collectors have repeatedly expressed fascination with her opulent, colorful masterworks “Pseudocarpo Uno” and “Pseudocarpo Dos”. Wherever these massive pieces are exhibited, it brings a curious crowd to gather and invariably the resulting conversation sheds light on the complex relationship between humble Salvadoran marañon growers and the multi-national corporations selling $7B per year of cashews harvested from the marañones.
In her own words she is “literally on a mission from God” recommending that “you never know what God may be waiting to do if you will just take the first step”.
When she is not in the museum or at the embassy, she hopes to fellowship with Japanese Christians and take a lesson in traditional Japanese painting and she would “LOVE to sample the food on Dining with the Chef from NHK World!”
Aaron Schwartzbart
Galeria Bezalel
+1 818-620-7132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram