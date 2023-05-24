PHILIPPINES, May 24 - Press Release

May 24, 2023 Tulfo proposes mandatory use of body-worn cameras in police ops Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has filed a measure mandating law enforcement personnel to use body-worn cameras during special police operations and other activities to ensure transparency and strengthen evidence quality. Tulfo's Senate Bill (SB) No. 2199 or "Body-worn Camera Act" will apply to law enforcement operations including service of warrants of arrest, implementation of search warrants, enforcement of visitorial powers of the Chief Philippine National Police and unit commanders, anti-illegal drugs operation, among others. "This law will provide for an effective law enforcement operation - from investigation, apprehension, detention, and prosecution by utilizing sound and modern procedure in crime investigation," the bill read. Body-worn Camera refers to an electronic camera system designated to law enforcement units for creating, generating, sending, receiving, storing, displaying, and processing audio-visual recordings that may be worn during operations According to Tulfo, body-worn cameras shall meet the following minimum standard requirement: 720p or higher video resolution; built-in frame rate, audio, date and time-stamping, and GPS; eight hours continuous battery life; capability to store eight hours continuous audio-video footage; and with a night mode built-in. In filing the measure, Tulfo said that law enforcement officers are mandated to wear and activate body-worn camera to capture and record the entire conduct of operation during its execution. He added that body-worn camera shall record in full all the activities incidental to the conduct of the operation and that it shall not be deactivated until the operation has concluded and the law enforcement officers leave the venue of the activity. Tulfo said the law enforcement officer who fails without reasonable grounds to use the body-worn camera or alternative recording devices, or intentionally interferes with the body-worn cameras' ability to accurately capture audio and video recordings of the arrest, or otherwise manipulates such recording during or after the operation may be liable for contempt of court. During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs yesterday, May 23, Tulfo said that no operative should conduct an anti-drug operation without a body cam to also avoid possible human violations involving erring police officers. Mandatory body-worn cams, sinusulong ni Tulfo Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas na inoobliga ang mga operatiba na magsuot ng body-worn cameras sa special police operations at iba pang aktibidad para mas palakasin ang kalidad ng ebidensya sa anumang operasyon at siguraduhin ang transparency. Ang Senate Bill (SB) No. 2199 o "Body-worn Camera Act" ni Tulfo ay i-a-apply sa mga law enforcement ops tulad ng paghahain ng warrants of arrest, pagpapatupad ng mga search warrant, pagpapatupad ng visitorial powers ng Chief Philippine National Police at mga unit commander, at operasyon kontra ilegal na droga. "This law will provide for an effective law enforcement operation - from investigation, apprehension, detention, and prosecution by utilizing sound and modern procedure in crime investigation," nakasaad sa panukalang batas. Ayon kay Tulfo, mayroon dapat minimum standard requirement ang mga body-worn camera, particular na ang mga sumusunod: 720p o mas mataas na video resolution; built-in na frame rate, audio, petsa at time-stamping, at GPS; walong oras na tuloy-tuloy na buhay ng baterya; kakayahang mag-imbak ng walong oras na tuloy-tuloy na audio-video footage; at may built-in na night mode. Sa pagsususmite ng panukalang batas, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang mga alagad ng batas ay may mandato na magsuot at i-activate ang body-worn camera upang makuha at maitala ang buong pagsasagawa ng operasyon sa panahon ng pagpapatupad nito. Dagdag niya, ang body-worn camera ay dapat mag-record ng buo sa lahat ng mga aktibidad na nauugnay sa pagsasagawa ng operasyon at hindi ito dapat i-deactivate hangga't hindi natapos ang operasyon at umalis ang mga alagad ng batas sa lugar ng operasyon. Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs kahapon, May 23, sinabi ni Tulfo na walang operatiba dapat ang magsasagawa ng isang anti-drug operation nang walang body cam. Sa ganitong paraan din aniya ay mapipigilan ang mga pang-aabuso at iba pang posibleng human rights violation ng mga tiwaling pulis.