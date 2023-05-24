Award Winning Author Mark Shekter Releases Think8: 8 Steps to Ignite Your Creative Genius in Business, Career and Life
Secures #1Position on Amazon In Multiple Categories in Presale
The 8 steps are founded on my fundamental belief that everyone has an unlimited capacity to creatively solve problems in business and in life. You just need the right know how.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and creative thinker Mark Shekter has released his newest title: Think8: 8 Steps to Ignite Your Creative Genius in Business, Career, & Life. Quickly soaring to #1 in three categories on Amazon, this must-read for entrepreneurs is available now via the Think 8 Global website
With this new offering, Shekter shares his proven method of unlocking creativity for business success, previously available only to his global Think8 clients.
“The 8 steps are founded on my fundamental belief that everyone has an unlimited capacity to creatively solve problems in business and in life. You just need the right know how” says Shekter.
Shekter is the Co-Founder and CEO of Think8 Global, an international business design firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. His progressive system is in Business Schools and University Post Grad programs in both the US and in Canada, and is used by financial institutions, next-gen tech and media companies, social agencies, and private enterprises.
Drawing on his unique background as an internationally acclaimed producer, writer, and composer, Shekter has worked with many notables such as Jim Carrey, Steve Martin, Elton John, Diana Ross, Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles. His numerous honors include Emmys, New York Film Critics, and US Parents Choice Awards.
Think8: 8 Steps to Ignite Your Creative Genius in Business, Career, & Life was a consultation production of LYDOL Publishing, Inc. and is being released independently. The book is available at the Think 8 website, and through Amazon. Mark Shekter is available for interviews.
