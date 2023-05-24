Health and Wellness Market Poised to Reach USD 12.9 trillion by 2031, Driven by Impressive 10.9% CAGR

Health and Wellness Market Forecast

The rising demand for healthy products & increased awareness of the need for personal cleanliness, has driven the global expansion of personal care products.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Health and Wellness Market Size was Valued at USD 4.7 trillion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 12.9 trillion by 2031, registering a revenue CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The health and wellness market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and expansion. Rising consumer awareness and interest in preventive healthcare, increasing adoption of healthier lifestyles, and growing disposable incomes are key drivers. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, and the shift towards personalized and holistic healthcare approaches are driving market demand. Technological advancements, such as wearable devices and mobile health apps, are also fueling the market growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, favorable regulations, and the integration of health and wellness in corporate wellness programs further contribute to the market's growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Abbott

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• L’Oréal

• Nestlé

• General Mills Inc.

• Omron Healthcare, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LifeScan

• Animas LLC

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global Health and Wellness Market is analyzed across Product Type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By Product Type, the Beauty & Personal Care Products segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-fourth of the global Health and Wellness Market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The Health & Wellness Food segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global Health and Wellness Market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the health and wellness market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing health and wellness market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the health and wellness market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global health and wellness market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

