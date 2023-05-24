Transforming Leadership with Top Gun Principles: Robert Teschner Wins 2022 Vistage Worldwide Speaker of the Year Award
Retired fighter pilot Robert 'Cujo' Teschner wins 2022 Vistage Speaker of the Year, transforming leadership with his unique, accountability-focused approach.
Robert, a retired F-22 commander, emphasized that in the Air Force, everyone must perform or lives are at risk, highlighting the importance of accountability.”CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 10, 2023
In a testament to his unique approach to leadership and his transformative contributions to the Vistage community, Robert "Cujo" Teschner, a retired F-15 / F-22 fighter pilot and esteemed executive mentor, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Vistage Worldwide Speaker of the Year. Teschner's captivating presentation style and impactful messages, which blend high-impact stories of fighter aviation with lessons on accountability, have been recognized as nothing short of transformative.
Monica Varrasso, Director of Operations at Turn-Key Tunneling, Inc., praised Teschner's approach, saying, "Robert was a retired F-22 squadron commander and his story gave you respect right away! When performance isn't up to par, everyone is so quick to make the excuse 'They are just millennials.' Robert put this in perspective by saying they didn't have a choice on who they trained in the Air Force. They had to train them, and if the new recruits didn't do their jobs, they could all die. It was a powerful statement that really made you think about accountability."
Teschner's program, "Debrief to Win: Foundations of Accountable Leadership," presented to nearly 100 diverse Vistage groups last year, has become a cornerstone for many looking to strengthen their leadership skills and drive growth within their organizations. His unique approach interweaves dynamic experiences from his military background with lessons on accountability and leadership, making his program a standout.
In today's rapidly changing business landscape, where disruptors are constantly challenging traditional ways of doing business, Teschner's focus on accountability is particularly relevant. His teachings echo the approach of high-performing military teams, enabling organizations to thrive in complex environments. Attendees leave with a clear understanding of how these teams organize and prepare for operations in volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environments, gaining a foundational understanding of the high-performing team Debrief model.
One such example of Teschner's impact is seen in the story of a mid-sized company struggling with internal communication and accountability. After implementing the principles learned from Teschner's program, the company saw a significant improvement in team cohesion, productivity, and overall job satisfaction. This story serves as a testament to the transformative power of Teschner's teachings.
Robert "Cujo" Teschner embodies the Vistage values through his commitment to excellence and his ability to foster leadership growth within the community. His achievement underlines Vistage's dedication to promote leaders who can inspire and impact their audiences on a profound level. Having received this prestigious award, Teschner looks forward to the coming year with great anticipation. His continued dedication to sharing leadership insights and inspiring others promises another year of enriching interactions and invaluable contributions to the Vistage community.
About Robert "Cujo" Teschner
Robert “Cujo” Teschner is a retired F-15 / F-22 fighter pilot, former F-15 Weapons School Instructor, F-22 Squadron Commander, senior Joint Staff officer, and combat veteran. He holds advanced degrees in Operational Art and Science and National Security Strategy, and has extensive experience in tactical planning and execution as well as organizational leadership. He is the founder of VMax Group, an international business consulting practice based in St. Louis, MO, and the author of 3 books, including the National Bestseller “Debrief to Win”.
