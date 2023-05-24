Molecular Diagnostics Market Poised to Reach USD 23.90 billion by 2030, Driven by Impressive 9.86% CAGR

Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type (Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Hybridization, DNA sequencing, Microarray, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Others), by Application (Infectious diseases, Oncology, Genetic testing, Blood screening, Others), by End User (Hospital, Reference Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. " According to the report, The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 23.90 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030

Molecular diagnostics is a branch of medical diagnostics that focuses on the detection and analysis of genetic material, proteins, and other molecules in order to diagnose diseases, assess disease risk, monitor treatment responses, and provide personalized healthcare. It involves the use of advanced techniques to analyze and detect specific nucleic acids, such as DNA or RNA, and proteins within cells or biological samples.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, surge in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in the emerging economies is projected to offer numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Gilead Sciences

• Orchard Therapeutics.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb.

• Therapeutics plc

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals,

• Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech

• Adaptimmune

• Novartis AG

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

On the basis of gene type, the antigen segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth of the global gene therapy market. Rise in the prevalence of diseases such as autoimmune diseases & cancer and increase in R&D activities associated with antigen-based gene therapies propel the growth of the segment. The deficiency segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the oncological disorders segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global gene therapy market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the prevalence of cancer and availability of diverse gene therapy products that can be used to treat cancer fuel the segment growth.

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global gene therapy market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the facts such as rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, developments in healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of major market players in the province.

