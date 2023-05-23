Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships and Media

5:00 am - 10:00 am: Join us on Pier 88 to interview Sailors and Marines with ties to New York and see performances from the US Navy Band and

Ceremonial Guard Drill Team as Fleet Week ships during the Parade of Ships.

11 am - 12:30 pm: USN & USMC leadership and crew will be available for interview opportunities aboard Wasp.

12:45 pm - 1:30 pm: Meet USCG Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, Atlantic Area Commander, and other crew members aboard Deyampert.

USS Wasp (LHD 1) is a U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship, the lead ship of her class, and the flagship for FWNY 2023. Wasp serves as a critical asset in the U.S. Navy's fleet, equipped with advanced technology and capable of accommodating a range of aircraft. Wasp plays a vital role in supporting humanitarian missions, disaster relief efforts, and military operations worldwide alongside embarked Marines ready to respond to threats across all domains.

Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Corps District, and Marine Forces Reserve from Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-New York (SPMAGTF-NY) are embarked on the Wasp. Like all Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, SPMAGTF-NY showcases the scalable ground, aviation, and logistics forces capable of supporting a range of operations.

The USCGC Warren Deyampert (WPC 1151) is a multi-mission vessel designed for drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways, and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. The cutters feature advanced technology, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment that is fully interoperable with existing Coast Guard assets, and with the departments of Homeland Security and Defense.

Prior to FWNY, Wasp returned to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., after concluding initial Basic Phase testing and assessments, on May 11. During the month-long underway, Wasp’s crew completed certifications in multiple mobility areas. Assessors from Afloat Training Group (ATG) Norfolk inspected warfighting competency to qualify the ship for sea operations. Inspections included Mobility Aviation (MOB-A), Mobility Seamanship (MOB-S), Mobility Engineering (MOB-E), Mobility Damage Control (MOB-D), and amphibious warfare (AMW).

FWNY takes place May 24-30 and will include general public ship tours, aviation demonstrations, military band performances, parades, and interactive displays throughout the tri-state area.

Following FWNY Media Day, all FWNY-participating ships will host general public ship tours Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at piers 88 and 90 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier. All ship tours are free and open to the public.

Interested Media, please contact:

LCDR Sherrie Schlaht, USN

FWNY Public Affairs

757-613-3149

LT Marycate Walsh, USN

FWNY Public Affairs

609-458-2260