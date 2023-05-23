Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,049 in the last 365 days.

First Come, First Serve: Affordable Condo in Mission Hill

One unit still available! The unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, hardwood floors, central air, a washer and dryer, and a security system.

132 Terrace Street: $225,000


TO QUALIFY FOR THIS PROPERTY, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:
  • 1 person, $78,550
  • 2 persons, $89,750
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.
 

Apply for the Neighborhood Homes Initiative

If you have already applied for 132 Terrace Street, you must fill out an expression of interest form.

Fill out the Expression of Interest Form 

The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.

You just read:

First Come, First Serve: Affordable Condo in Mission Hill

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more