First Come, First Serve: Affordable Condo in Mission Hill

One unit still available! The unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, hardwood floors, central air, a washer and dryer, and a security system.

132 Terrace Street: $225,000

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS PROPERTY, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:

1 person, $78,550

2 persons, $89,750

THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.



Apply for the Neighborhood Homes Initiative

If you have already applied for 132 Terrace Street, you must fill out an expression of interest form.

Fill out the Expression of Interest Form

The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.