Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the 3500 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 2012 white 4 door Toyota Camry. It was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 2EW1653. It was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.