Coach Jah to Help Georgia High School Student-Athletes Use Name, Image & Likeness

Coach Jahi Rawlings, Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) coaching at camp. Rawlings, Founder of the AEBL, a PRO-AM Basketball League. Jahi Rawlings, CEO Finish First Marketing Agency and Founder of the AEBL, a PRO-AM Basketball League

Rawlings is a role model for student-athletes looking to use their NIL to make money. Join the team! Take the pledge at StudentAthletesWin.com.

They deserve the ability to get out of poverty and a chance to potentially create a better life for them and their families, whether they go to a NIL eligible college or not.” — Jahi Rawlings, CEO of Finish First Marketing Agency

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNTIED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jahi Rawlings is a passionate believer that student-athletes should be able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. He passionately argues that this would give underserved and disadvantaged African American student-athletes more opportunities to earn a living and help them get out of poverty. "Student-athletes are putting in a lot of hard work," Rawlings says. "They're sacrificing their time, their bodies, and their education. They deserve to be compensated for their efforts."

Rawlings, father of three, successful entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for high school student-athletes, is also the founder and CEO of the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), one of the biggest pro-am basketball leagues in the country, and Finish First Marketing Agency, one of the largest and most impactful black owned marketing agencies in Atlanta.

Mr. Rawlings is not alone in his fight for student-athlete NIL rights. In recent years, there has been a growing movement to allow student-athletes to profit from their NIL. In 2021, the NCAA finally lifted its ban on NIL, and a number of states have passed laws that allow student-athletes to sign endorsement deals. However, there are still a few challenges to student-athlete NIL rights. One challenge is that the NCAA still has a lot of control over how student-athletes can use their NIL. Another challenge is that there is a lack of clarity about what constitutes an NIL violation.

Despite these challenges, Rawlings remains hopeful that Georgia disadvantaged African American high school student-athletes will eventually be able to use their NIL to make money. He believes that this would be a major step forward for Georgia high school student-athletes and for the future of college and professional sports. "Georgia high school student-athletes deserve to be treated like other high school student-athletes in other states," Rawlings, says. "They deserve the ability to get out of poverty and a chance to potentially create a better life for them and their families, whether they go to a NIL eligible college or not."

He is also a tireless advocate for the youth in the community and has set his sights on helping underserved black high school student-athletes learn about their NIL rights. Rawlings is a role model for student-athletes who are looking to use their NIL to make money. He played as a high school, collegiate, semi-professional athlete, is a successful entrepreneur who has built a multi-million-dollar business and his agency has expansive experience with the NIL industry. Rawlings is an inspiration to all young people who are looking to achieve their dreams. He is proof that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up.

How Jahi Rawlings is Helping Georgia High School Student-Athletes

Jahi Rawlings is not just an advocate for high school student-athlete NIL rights. He is also taking action to help educate high school and collegiate student-athletes learn how to utilize and make money from their Name, Image & Likeness. Rawlings is the founder of the AEBL, a pro-am basketball league that features some of the best high school basketball players in Georgia. The AEBL gives high school and college student-athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Rawlings is also the founder of Finish First Marketing Agency, a marketing agency that helps student-athletes and other businesses build their brands. Finish First Marketing Agency has helped collegiate student-athletes, semi-pro and professional athletes sign endorsement deals with some of the biggest teams and brands in the world. Rawlings is making a real difference in the lives of many young men and women. He is helping the eligible student-athletes earn money from their NIL and build their brands. He is also helping them achieve their dreams of playing high school, college semi-pro and professional basketball.

What You Can Do to Help Fight for Better NIL Rights For High School Student-Athletes

There are a few things you can do to help Georgia high school student-athletes earn money from their NIL.

● We need 10,000 signatures by August 15th! Sign the petition to support amending HB 617 student-athlete NIL legislation. Georgia’s NIL legislation is ONLY for colleges. https://www.change.org/GA-NIL-BILL

● We need 10,000 signatures by August 15th! If you are associated with high school student-athlete, share the petition and ask them to share it.

● We need 10,000 signatures by August 15th! Share the petition with your local recreational leagues and community centers.

By taking these actions, you can help student-athletes earn money from their NIL and achieve their dreams. When Student Athletes Win, we all win!

Take the pledge today at StudentAthletesWin.com.

Jahi Rawlings, CEO of Finish First Marketing Agency and Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL)