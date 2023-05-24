Global Electroplating Market is projected to cross a revenue of US$ 30 Billion by 2033 by notching a CAGR of 4.1% | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America, specifically the USA, is projected to lead the growth in electroplating due to the presence of a robust manufacturing and automotive sector, making it one of the most lucrative markets according to FMI's forecast

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electroplating market size is predicted to be valued at US$ 20 Billion in 2023 and US$ 30 Billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the electroplating market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The electroplating market offers numerous opportunities and trends that are worth exploring. Among the significant trends in the market is the shift towards green electroplating solutions. The industry has been under scrutiny due to the environmental impact of its traditional electroplating processes, which involve the use of toxic chemicals. This has led to the development of green electroplating solutions, which are environmentally friendly and safer for workers.

An emerging trend in the market is the growing demand for decorative electroplating solutions. The use of decorative coatings in industries such as automotive, jewellery, and electronics is increasing rapidly, providing significant growth opportunities for electroplating manufacturers.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-936

The use of electroplating in the medical and healthcare industries is also gaining momentum. The ability of electroplating to provide a smooth, corrosion-resistant surface makes it an ideal solution for medical devices and implants.

The increasing demand for electroplating in the aerospace industry is driving market growth. Electroplating is widely used in the production of aircraft components, providing a protective coating that resists corrosion and wear.

Overall, the electroplating market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for green solutions, decorative coatings, and applications in various industries such as healthcare and aerospace.

Key Takeaways:

FMI has projected North America to remain a hotspot for the electroplating market, holding a market share of 40% throughout the course of the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to hold over 34% of the global market in terms of end-use in 2023.

The functional segment continues to lead the market. It is expected to hold nearly 88.2% of the market in 2023.

Accounting for over 96% of the overall share through the forecast period, base metal plating continues to account for the bulk of demand.

The nickel plating segment is expected to hold a little below 31% of the market, in terms of product type, by the end of 2033.



“Electroplating market experiences technological advancements in equipment and chemicals, leading to improved efficiency and sustainability,” - comments an analyst at FMI.

Didn't find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-936

How Key Players are revolutionizing this market?

Prominent players in the electroplating market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by developing innovative electroplating techniques and using advanced technologies for better efficiency and productivity. They are also investing in research and development activities to come up with eco-friendly and cost-effective electroplating solutions that can meet the growing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices.

The leading players are also adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market share and improve their product offerings. They are also focusing on expanding their geographic presence in emerging markets to tap into the rising demand for electroplating solutions in these regions.

With the growing demand for electroplating solutions across various end-use industries, key players are continuously exploring new opportunities and trends to stay ahead of the competition and drive growth in the market.

Major Players in the Market:

Atotech Deutschland GMBH

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd

Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

Pioneer Metal Finishing Inc.

Roy Metal Finishing Inc.

Bajaj Electroplaters

J & N Metal Products LLC

Peninsula Metal Finishing, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Electroplating Industry:

In January 2020, Pioneer Metal Finishing, backed by Aterian Investment Partners, expands its footprint with the acquisition of Pilkington Metal Finishing.



Market Segmentation:

By Plating Metal:

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Zinc

Others





By Substrate:

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Base Metal Plating Copper Nickel Aluminum Zinc Lead

Plastic Plating ABS PPA PC PP Polysulfone Others



By Function:

Decorative

Functional

By End-Use:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewelry

Machinery Parts & Components

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Are you looking for deep information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-936

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the electroplating market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the electroplating market, the report is segmented on the basis of Plating Metal (Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Chromium, Zinc and Others), Substrate (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Base Metal Plating (Copper, Nickel, Aluminum, Zinc, Lead), Plastic Plating (ABS, PPA, PC, PP, Polysulfone and Others), Function (Decorative and Functional), End-Use (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Jewelry, Machinery Parts & Components and Others), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Plating Metal

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Substrate

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/936

Have a Look at Trending Reports of the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

India Construction Chemicals Market Share: The construction industry is witnessing substantial growth in India owing to significant investment in the infrastructure sector and growth in building construction and real estate business.

Electronics Adhesives Market Size: The growth of the mobile and telecommunication industry is expected to have a major impact on the demand for electronics adhesives.

Adhesive Removers Market Trends: North America and Europe are estimated to hold significant shares in the global adhesive removers market during the forecast period.

Bleaching Chemicals Market Outlook: Bleaching chemicals are oxidizing agents used for numerous applications such as stain removal, disinfecting textile material and water, deodorizing, effluent control etc.

Ferro Aluminum Market Demand: The high operational costs, combined with stringent environmental regulations, are expected to stymie the ferro aluminum market's overall growth.

Magnesium Hydroxide Market Growth: The global business is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Renewable Naphtha Market Type: Shifting consumer focus on bio-based products, along with favorable government policies promoting the use of biodegradable packaging material will continue boosting demand for renewable naphtha over the forecast period.

Green Ammonia Market Analysis Forecast: A growing transition toward zero-carbon through decarbonization is expected to boost the consumption of green ammonia over the coming assessment period.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Sale: Aluminum hydroxide is used as a filler in flame retardants, which are used to enhance the inherent properties of plastics and polymers.

Industrial Oxygen Market Value: The global industrial oxygen market is expected to be valued at US$ 70.54 Billion in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 158.02 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Source: Global Electroplating Market to Reach US$ 21 Bn in Revenues by 2026