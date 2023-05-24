Baltimore Limo Service Baltimore Black Car Launches New Special Occasion Package

/EIN News/ -- Carroll, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carroll, Maryland -

Baltimore Black Car, a chauffeured transportation services company operating in Baltimore and Washington DC, has announced the launch of its new Special Occasion package.

With a large, varied fleet of luxury vehicles and a crew of experienced chauffeurs behind the wheel, Baltimore Black Car offers everything that individuals and groups need to make it a day to remember in Baltimore, Washington DC, and all over Maryland. The company provides both hourly and flat-rate services for clients to get the most value for their time spent in the city.

“Our new Special Occasion package offers the same premium yet affordable transportation services that we are known for,” says the spokesperson for Baltimore Black Car, Jonathan Wilkin. “Whether you are planning an event with friends, coworkers, or your family or you are in town for business, you can rely on Baltimore Black Car to get you there in time, and in style! For more information, check our Facebook.”

The company’s safe and reliable long-distance transportation services are offered by vetted chauffeurs who go through an intense screening process and complete a training program. To deliver a stress-free experience, Baltimore Black Car has also equipped its fleet with GPS tracking so that a client knows exactly where their chauffeur is, always.

Apart from being completely professional in their work and demeanor, chauffeurs are also intimately familiar with the company’s service area, ensuring safe and timely passage for all. While on the road, clients can also rely on their chauffeurs to recommend local attractions and tourist spots and make urban exploration fun in the Washington-Baltimore area.

The company’s fleet includes the Cadillac XTS, Cadillac CT6, and Mercedes S550 for 3 passengers and their luggage, the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban for 6 passengers and their luggage, the Stretch Limousine for 8 passengers and luggage for 4, the Mercedes Sprinter for 10 passengers and their luggage, the Mercedes Sprinter Limo for 12 passengers and luggage for 6, the Mini Bus for 24 passengers and their luggage, the Executive Coach for 39 passengers and their luggage, and the Motor Coach for 56 passengers and their luggage.

“We also make reservations extremely easy,” says Jonathan. “First, give us the information about the ride including the service type which can be point-to-point, from or to the airport, or hourly as directed, pickup date, pickup time, pickup location, drop-off location, number of passengers, and luggage count. Based on this information, the system presents the vehicle options available to you with upfront pricing. If you have any questions about the ride or the city, our live customer service is always available to help you make the most of your time in Baltimore. To read what our customers have to say about us, find us on Yelp.”

The full range of services offered by Baltimore Black Car includes airport transfers, bachelor(ette) party transportation, brewery tours, bus charter transportation, concert transportation, corporate transportation, cruise terminal transportation, government transportation, group transportation, holiday lights tours, hourly as directed, meeting and event transportation, night on town transportation, point to point transportation, private city tours, roadshow transportation, school/college transportation, shuttle service, sporting event transportation, wedding transportation, and wine tours.

Baltimore Black Car has built a reputation for always living up to its customers’ expectations. Its dedication has also netted it a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 from almost 80 reviews on its Google Business Profile. One recent review says, “We used Baltimore Black Car for a work function last weekend. Our driver Denise was wonderful. She arrived early, was very nice, and easily managed the route with multiple stops. The shuttle van was clean, comfortable, and had great AC :) Rates were competitive and their process was more professional than some others I called. Will definitely use them again!”

Readers in Baltimore and Washington DC or those planning on visiting the area soon can contact Baltimore Black Car at (443) 506-5850 or baltimoreblackcar@gmail.com to inquire about its services or book here.

