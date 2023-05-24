Berlin Barracks / Assault on LEO, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Cruelty to a Child
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3002978
TROOPER: Jacob Fox, Adam Roaldi and Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 2331 hours
LOCATION: Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Impeding, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Michael King
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: Trooper Velasquez
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified by neighbors of a dispute on VT RT 14 in Calais, VT. Troopers were advised a male was heard screaming and then neighbors heard a gunshot. Troopers responded to the scene and investigated.
Throughout the course of the investigation, King was uncooperative with Troopers and attempted to stop Troopers from investigating the incident. King resisted arrest and kicked a VSP cruiser door injuring the hand of a Trooper while being taken into custody. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a firearm located in King’s possession. A child in the home was also found to be endangered. King was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. King was issued a criminal citation and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/13/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached