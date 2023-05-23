House Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1047
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act designating the boat access located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, as the Representative Garth Everett Muncy Access Area.
There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,132 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act designating the boat access located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, as the Representative Garth Everett Muncy Access Area.