House Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1148

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in tax relief in cities of the first class, further providing for supplemental senior citizen tax reduction; and, in senior citizens property tax and rent rebate assistance, further providing for property tax and rent rebate and for filing of claim.