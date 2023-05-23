House Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1148

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in tax relief in cities of the first class, further providing for supplemental senior citizen tax reduction; and, in senior citizens property tax and rent rebate assistance, further providing for property tax and rent rebate and for filing of claim.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.