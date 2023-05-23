House Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in railroads, providing for prohibition on blocking of crossings, for limitation on length of freight or work trains, for authorization to monitor safety practices and operations by collective bargaining representatives, for safe staffing levels for trains or light engines, for wayside detector systems, for study of transportation of hazardous materials or waste and for reporting system for transportation of hazardous materials or waste; and imposing penalties.