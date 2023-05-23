Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,133 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in railroads, providing for prohibition on blocking of crossings, for limitation on length of freight or work trains, for authorization to monitor safety practices and operations by collective bargaining representatives, for safe staffing levels for trains or light engines, for wayside detector systems, for study of transportation of hazardous materials or waste and for reporting system for transportation of hazardous materials or waste; and imposing penalties.

You just read:

House Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more