Discover Proven Strategies to Selling New Construction as a Realtor: Join The Iconic Agent's 5-Day Virtual Workshop + Score $8k in Real Estate Marketing & AI Training

The Iconic Agent, in collaboration with Black Luxury Realty, is proud to announce the latest 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop. This 5-day virtual workshop brings the expertise of The Iconic Agent to real estate agents in a free virtual experience designed to educate realtors with cutting-edge marketing strategies tailored specifically for generating new construction buyer leads.

Damon Greene and Nathaniel Crawford from The Iconic Agent team are set to provide a significant learning and development opportunity for those in the real estate industry.

The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop has already revolutionized how realtors approach marketing in the luxury new construction and new construction markets. Over the course of five immersive days, participants will gain access to exclusive industry insights, expert-led training, and practical tools that will equip them with the knowledge and skills to attract and engage new construction and luxury new construction buyers.

"By joining forces we are redefining realtor marketing strategies for the new construction segment," stated Damon Greene, founder of The Iconic Agent. "The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop is a game-changer for realtors seeking to excel in the new construction and luxury new construction market. We aim to provide real estate agents with the latest marketing strategies tailored to attract new construction buyers, enabling realtors to stand out in a competitive landscape."

This event not only signifies a bold step towards innovation but also emphasizes the dedication the attendees have for their growth as realtors. Through interactive coaching and training sessions, participants will have the chance to engage with like-minded professionals from around the country.

“Over the last two years, the market has been crazy. Agents were dealing with multiple offer scenarios, and buyers paying up to $100k over the asking price for homes in the resale market. Now the market has slowed down, builders are offering amazing incentives that are more attractive than what a homeowner could offer. New construction, in some markets, is sometimes the only option for many due to limited resale inventory. We have mastered the process of attracting New Construction Buyers and there are ZERO other pieces of training out there with the proven history we have,” stated Damon Greene.

The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop is a not-to-be-missed event for realtors looking to elevate their marketing game and establish themselves as leaders in the luxury real estate market. By participating, realtors will gain valuable knowledge, practical strategies, and a network of industry professionals to support their success.

The duo has recently announced an $8k training giveaway where the winners will receive the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook + The Real Estate AI Workshop replays (over an $8 value). The first prize winner will receive the entire blueprint to attract new construction buyer leads and the lead nurturing follow-up blueprint leveraging AI. The second prize winner will receive access to the Real Estate AI Workshop replays showing agents how to generate more referrals and generate more sales from their current sphere of influence and pipeline.

For more details about the free 5-Day New Construction (and Luxury New Construction) Buyer Attraction Workshop and the $8k training give away visit: https://theiconicagent.com/ncmm-5-day-challenge-page/?ref=pr5232023

"We are excited to collaborate with top producing agents and share our knowledge and expertise to empower agents worldwide," added Nathaniel Crawford, Top South Florida Broker & Founder of Black Luxury Realty. "This event underscores our commitment to elevating the industry and fostering growth within our community. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how simple it is to attract new construction buyers and win tax-bracket changing training."

The Iconic Agent was founded by Damon Greene in 2017. The goal of Greene, the founder, was to educate real estate agents on digital marketing and new ways to attract clients. Since then clients have seen massive success and learned what is possible for their careers and many have gone on to become top producers. Greene’s helped hundreds of clients earn well over $200 million in additional new construction and luxury new construction sales. His passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. The Iconic Agent Offers a suite of products to help agents generate more new construction and luxury new construction leads. They offer the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook for the do-it-yourselfers, and New Construction Marketing Mastery for real estate agents that want more support, access to their team, top-tier resources, and the backing of a community.

