Dallas Limo Service Announces the Arrival of a New Fleet of Limousines

DFW Limo Service has been serving clients in the Dallas Metroplex and the surrounding areas of Texas since 2006. The company is known for doing whatever it takes to satisfy its Dallas – Ft. Worth customer base and those coming into the area who require luxury transportation services. In keeping with that, this Dallas limo service has just announced the arrival of a new fleet of limousines.

The owner of DFW Limo Service, Suleman Moosa, says, “At our luxury car rental service, we don’t just want to keep up with other area limo companies, we want to surpass what they do. Our recent luxury vehicle purchase that added several new limos and luxury vans to our fleet is a great example of that. So, book your reservation here online at our website if you want to be among the first to sample these new pristine rides.”

He said that with this new vehicle purchase, their fleet now contains some of the most luxurious vehicles that can be found in Dallas, Ft. Worth, and the surrounding Texas areas. It’s a fleet that includes such exceptional sedans as fully loaded Cadillac XTSs, Lincoln MKTs, and Mercedes Benz S550s. Luxury vehicles are perfect for transporting individuals, couples, and families with small children to any type of event or destination.

DFW Limo Service can also easily accommodate the limo needs of groups of 4 or more people too. The company does this by providing both large and small groups of people with such luxury vehicle choices as Chevrolet Suburbans and Cadillac Escalades. Also included in the company’s vehicles that can accommodate larger groups are highly popular Cadillac Escalade limos, Mercedes Sprinter limos, and Chrysler 300 stretch limos.

The largest group this highly-rated luxury car service can accommodate is 14 people. This is done by having a group book the company’s Mercedes Sprinter Van. The company owner says these are very popular to book for bachelor & bachelorette parties, travel to concerts & sporting events, and even for holiday light tours, funeral transportation, a night on the town, or to move wedding guests around.

Moosa stated that those that have booked luxury rides with DFW Limo Service often leave glowing reviews about that experience. He says, “Those who find us on Yelp can read several 5-star reviews about us there. That includes one by Alex F. who proclaimed, “Best airport service in DFW! Solomon is very reliable, prompt and is always waiting for you outside the correct terminal before your plane arrives. I highly recommend him and his team to anyone looking for a limo service!”

5-star reviews are not exclusive to the company’s Yelp listing either. Such is the case with this one that was left on DFW Limo Service’s Google Maps Business Listing. Nyla Evans stated, “Consummate professionals! Vehicles are spotless inside and outside! I highly recommend using DFW Limo Service for your transportation needs. You will be very pleased!”

This is just one of the over 150 reviews that have been left on this limo service’s GMB Listing. A place where they average an impressive 4.9 out of a possible 5-star rating. That’s something that is not easy for any type of service-based company to do.

The company owner also talked about how they not only specialize in Airport Transfers to DFW and Love Field but also are very proficient when it comes to point-to-point ride services, hourly services as directed, and catering to corporate customers' luxury transportation needs. He says that the drivers at DFW Limo Service go out of their way to make sure that they arrive for pickup and drop-off times exactly when the customer requests them. All of this is done in comfort and style in limos and luxury vans that are loaded with amenities that make traveling much more comfortable and enjoyable for individuals, families, and even large groups.

Moosa stated that those who want to learn more about the luxury rides that DFW Limo Service offers can visit the company website or “Check Our Facebook”.

