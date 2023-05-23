Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/23/2023: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

I have received numerous calls/e-mails asking me if something is going on with the Snake River dams that could explain for lower-than-expected fish counts or counts that vary up and down from one day to the next. For example, adult Chinook counts at McNary Dam (last Dam on the Columbia before fish turn up the Snake River) through May 22 were 32,245 whereas counts at Ice Harbor Dam (first dam on Snake) were 17,772. Some of the fish passing over McNary will continue on up the Columbia River, but the vast majority are destined for Idaho. That means there is a lot (potentially over 10,000) of Idaho bound fish somewhere between these two dams. Several things can explain why we are seeing some of these things. The main issue is the high dirty water we are experiencing. With flows peaking at over 200,000 cfs, it can become difficult for fish to find the ladders amongst the crazy back eddies and extreme turbulence that occurs below the dams. Often adjustments can be made to how the water is released from the dams to improve passage, but with this much water, there is often little that can be done. Second, we are seeing some extreme flow fluctuations (up to 80,000 cfs in 12 hrs) that have to be confusing for fish. Finally, a transformer went out at Little Goose Dam (third dam up from Snake mouth). This meant the Corp had to shut down some of the Turbines while fixes are being made to the transformer. Currently, two of the turbines are shut down which has created flow patterns below the dams that can be confusing to the fish. Bottom line, it will likely take longer for fish to find their way through the Snake River dams and result in a prolonged migration of fish into Idaho. Another possibility is once flows drop to a certain level, dam passage will suddenly improve and a large surge of fish will push past the dams. This is something to keep an eye on, especially if you like to fish in the lower Clearwater River.

FISHERIES

Clearwater River Basin Fishery

Last week we estimated that 82 adult Chinook Salmon were harvested in the lower Clearwater River (see Table below). Catch rates were pretty slow at about 50 hours a fish, but that is to be expected early in the season. Right now, the Clearwater River is running brown due to severe thunderstorms we recently had. However, flows in the lower Clearwater are forecasted to drop to around 40,000 cfs by this weekend which should provide some good fishing conditions. Just how good the fishing gets is dependent on how many fish are able to navigate past the Snake River dams.