RUSSIA, May 23 -
Mikhail Mishustin visits Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology at Sinopec Corporation
23 May 2023
09:50
Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
The Prime Minister toured the demonstration pavilion and viewed the institute laboratory.
Mikhail Mishustin visiting the Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology of Sinopec Corporation, with Deputy Director Yingcheng Li
